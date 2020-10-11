What is the criterion for forbidden music? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about music.

Question: The criterion that is mentioned for forbidden Qena* and music is appropriate for immodest gatherings. Please explain what is meant by appropriate?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Appropriate for immodest gatherings refers to the point that the listener of the music or lyric especially if in these cases the listener is able to recognize that such music is used in immodest and sinful gatherings, or is similar to it.

*(Qena- Singing in immodest and provocative way)

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA