Date :Sunday, October 11th, 2020 | Time : 17:20 |ID: 175048 | Print

UK reports 12,872 new coronavirus cases

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-UK reported 12,872 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Britain also recorded 65 new coronavirus-linked deaths, defined as patients who died within 28 days of testing positive, the latest daily figures showed, Reuters reported

You might also like
World Council of Churches calls for lifting US sanctions against Iran
UK, China reject Trump’s request to pull out of JCPOA
Preying on the young & the vulnerable ... Western civilization?
Video: Far-right groups target anti-racism protests in London
Iran's Rouhani urges protection of civilians & terror elimination in Syria's Idlib
en.shafaqna-Shia Muslims in UK participate Muharram mourning ceremonies Shia Muslims in UK participate Muharram mourning ceremonies + Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *