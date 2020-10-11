https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/coronavirus-400x226-1.jpg 226 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-11 17:20:582020-10-11 17:20:58UK reports 12,872 new coronavirus cases
UK reports 12,872 new coronavirus cases
SHAFAQNA-UK reported 12,872 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Britain also recorded 65 new coronavirus-linked deaths, defined as patients who died within 28 days of testing positive, the latest daily figures showed, Reuters reported
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!