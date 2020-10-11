Providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims continues

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali holy shrine said it continues to provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims who visit Najaf.

In a statement, the Astan noted that many Arbaeen pilgrims travel to Najaf after visiting Karbala on Arbaeen, the website of the Astan reported.

It added that services will be provided to the pilgrims until the last one of them leaves Najaf.

The services are provided in Moukebs and other places, it noted. Moukebs are resting places with special facilities and services for pilgrims set up on roads leading to Karbala during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Arbaeen fell on Thursday, October 8, this year.