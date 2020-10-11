Corona in Iraq: Lowest daily infection rate in last 10 weeks

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced the registration of more than 2,200 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, which is the lowest daily number in the last 10 weeks.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced in a statement this evening (Sunday) that in the past 24 hours, another 16,538 tests related to the new generation Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been performed in various laboratories to increase the total number of samples tested across the country to 2,487,183 since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the statement, the results of tests performed in the past 24 hours show that another 2,206 cases of Corona have been registered in Iraq, which is lower than the daily statistics for the last 10 weeks so far, and as a result, the number of people infected with the virus in this country has increased to 402,330.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health also said in a statement that in the past 24 hours, 62 other people infected with the Coronavirus had died, bringing the total death toll from the virus to 9,852, which means an increase of about 2.45% in the total number of patients.

According to the ministry, with the recovery of 3,827 other patients in the past 24 hours, the number of people recovering from Covid-19 disease in Iraq has increased to 336,157, or more than 83.55% of the total number of patients, while there are currently 56,321 people infected with the Coronavirus in the country, and 528 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “World Of Meters” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country ranks 15th and 19th in the world in terms of the number of people infected with the Coronavirus and the death rate due to the deadly virus, respectively, while among the countries of the Arab world, it has the highest statistics in both fields.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English