Al-Sisi: Achievements of the last 6 years in Egypt are equal to 20 years of work

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said: “The achievements of my government in Egypt in the last 6 years are equal to the achievements of 20 years.

Al-Sisi condemned the ingratitude of some factions that are trying to overthrow the government, saying: “I swear to God that what has been achieved during the last six years is equal to 20 years of work.”

He added: “I swear to God, I swear to God, on the Day of Judgment, I will ask everyone what we do for our country.”

The speech of the President of Egypt took place at the Cultural Seminar of the Armed Forces of the country, and he called for more efforts and perseverance to achieve progress and promised more achievements in a short time, saying: “These achievements will take fifty years, but we estimate that we can do them in six years. May God help us to implement them.”

