Date :Sunday, October 11th, 2020 | Time : 19:47 |ID: 175099 | Print

Pope prays for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis welcomed a humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Pope admitted that the cessation in hostilities is tenuous but prayed that it might hold for the sake of civilians suffering in the area.

“Even though the truce appears very fragile, I encourage its continuation and express my sympathy for the loss of lives, for the suffering, and for the destruction of homes and places of worship.”

Pope Francis then invited everyone to pray for the victims and those whose lives are in danger, Vatican News reported.

You might also like
Azerbaijan hosts Iran's National Orchestra
Pope rejects meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Pope Francis calls for dialogue and justice in Belarus
Azerbaijan contact line Tensions in between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalates
Video: Imam Ridha (A.S) birthday celebration in Azerbaijan, Baku
Iraqi President met Pope Francis at Vatican
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *