Pope prays for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis welcomed a humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Pope admitted that the cessation in hostilities is tenuous but prayed that it might hold for the sake of civilians suffering in the area.

“Even though the truce appears very fragile, I encourage its continuation and express my sympathy for the loss of lives, for the suffering, and for the destruction of homes and places of worship.”

Pope Francis then invited everyone to pray for the victims and those whose lives are in danger, Vatican News reported.