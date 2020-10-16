OneShiaOneMessage/ Everyone is welcomed here
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram and Safar 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is several tweets:
We should have been here right now
Right here…#Arbaeen2020#حب_الحسین_یجمعنا pic.twitter.com/Gr9B2icMW2
— 🚩Hossein (@PromisedSaviou) October 8, 2020
Hussain (AS) is not limited to any faith or religion… He is the universal symbol, till the end of time, of righteousness over wrong, and resistance over tyranny and oppression.#Arbaeen2020 https://t.co/kUcDYRoEVD
— زهرایی (@zahra_zahraiy) October 8, 2020
How do we say farewell to you?
Oh HUSSAN ibn Ali (A.S) 😔💔
(Sunset of Arbaeen 1442/2020)#Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/yL1XsYsyH0
— Abdul Ali (@Aliwala72) October 9, 2020
No, this isn’t a royal wedding. It’s the world’s longest dining table, with service stations stretching over hundreds of miles, where millions are fed incredible food – all for free! Welcome to #Arbaeen. Welcome to the land of #Hussein. https://t.co/U8lZzdfHDx pic.twitter.com/HqZGMt1kr2
— Sayed M. Modarresi (@SayedModarresi) October 4, 2020
Everyone is welcomed here.#Arbaeen2020 #Arbaeen pic.twitter.com/TLZCegSvM6
— Aayat Zaidi (@azaidi_59) October 7, 2020
The service of the mother of Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes in a procession of Arbaeen mourners.#مهندس pic.twitter.com/5cpdyTSE5E
— Ovain Ali (@AliiOvain) October 4, 2020
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!