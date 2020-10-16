OneShiaOneMessage/ Everyone is welcomed here

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram and Safar 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

Hussain (AS) is not limited to any faith or religion… He is the universal symbol, till the end of time, of righteousness over wrong, and resistance over tyranny and oppression.#Arbaeen2020 https://t.co/kUcDYRoEVD — زهرایی (@zahra_zahraiy) October 8, 2020

How do we say farewell to you?

Oh HUSSAN ibn Ali (A.S) 😔💔

(Sunset of Arbaeen 1442/2020)#Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/yL1XsYsyH0 — Abdul Ali (@Aliwala72) October 9, 2020

No, this isn’t a royal wedding. It’s the world’s longest dining table, with service stations stretching over hundreds of miles, where millions are fed incredible food – all for free! Welcome to #Arbaeen. Welcome to the land of #Hussein. https://t.co/U8lZzdfHDx pic.twitter.com/HqZGMt1kr2 — Sayed M. Modarresi (@SayedModarresi) October 4, 2020