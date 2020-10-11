Date :Sunday, October 11th, 2020 | Time : 21:05 |ID: 175107 | Print

Nouri al-Maliki infected with Coronavirus

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- An informed source in the Iraqi Islamic Dawa Party announced today (Sunday) that the party’s secretary general, Nouri al-Maliki, has contracted the Coronavirus.

The source wrote in an interview with Shafaq News, Maliki’s condition is now stable and he is in a good condition.

Since the start of the spread of the Coronavirus in Iraq, 400,124 people have been infected with the virus, from which 9,790 have died and 332,330 have recovered.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
In Iraq’s Kirkuk, 14 Daesh Militants killed
Rights group reports about anti-Shia violations during Muharram 2019
Syria: Shrines of Lady Zaynab (S.A) and Lady Ruqayah (S.A) closed
Reflection on Arbaeen - From Najaf to Karbala
277 000 Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims applied for Iraq visa
Iraq: Seyyed Al-Safi praised efforts of Karbala health staff in combating Coronavirus
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *