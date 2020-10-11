Nouri al-Maliki infected with Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- An informed source in the Iraqi Islamic Dawa Party announced today (Sunday) that the party’s secretary general, Nouri al-Maliki, has contracted the Coronavirus.

The source wrote in an interview with Shafaq News, Maliki’s condition is now stable and he is in a good condition.

Since the start of the spread of the Coronavirus in Iraq, 400,124 people have been infected with the virus, from which 9,790 have died and 332,330 have recovered.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English