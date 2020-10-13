OneShiaOneMessage/ All religions love Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram and Safar 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

The message of Arbaeen is that we must recognize the enemies of freedom and liberty of humanity with insight and fight against oppression.#Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/w5ZG7zxuNp — نورمن.. (@Norman_BIKAR) October 7, 2020

The practice of "kindness and love and devotion " for the unity of Muslims and nations is one of the achievements of the Arbaeen March.

#Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/z7GAlj908L — Maryam (@Maryam19682698) October 7, 2020