Daily Corona statistics in Saudi Arabia reached lowest level in six months

SHAFAQNA- Health officials in Saudi Arabia today (Sunday) announced the lowest daily statistics in Corona cases in more than six months.

The Saudi Ministry of Health, in its daily report on the latest developments in the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country, announced the identification of 323 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the report, this is the lowest daily Corona figure in Saudi Arabia since April 6, when 203 cases were recorded.

In addition, in the past 24 hours, 25 new cases in Saudi Arabia have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 5,043.

At present, the total number of Corona cases in Saudi Arabia since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 339,267,000, of which 5,043 have died and 325,330 have recovered.

