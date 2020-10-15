#OneShiaOneMessage/ In Arbaeen ceremony only humanity means, neither religion nor race
SHAFAQNA-Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram and Safar 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is several tweets:
🏴Arbaeen is the key to the salvation of humanity, and if we are kind people, we must promote the culture of Arbaeen.🏴#Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/7Pu6BFfiIu
— coraline (@CMrj27) October 7, 2020
The Arbaeen Walk is the beginning of the awareness of a creature called man … #Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/9I9CeETh8E
— Narcissus Savior (@NarcissusSavior) October 8, 2020
Followers of different religions in the path of Arbaeen#Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/R4a9GD4Fq3
— Hoda (@Hoda85963526) October 5, 2020
Arbaeen 2020 This honorable son carries his mother on his shoulders, who is unable to walk, on the march to Karbala -😭❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/y6VkHECqE4
— Suribelle (@Suribelle1) October 4, 2020
this is the arbaeen ceremony, where only humanity means. neither religion nor race#Arbaeen2020 pic.twitter.com/NzrSZYYogJ
— Amir (@Amirreza_1471) October 8, 2020
