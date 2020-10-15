Date :Thursday, October 15th, 2020 | Time : 14:54 |ID: 175132 | Print

#OneShiaOneMessage/ In Arbaeen ceremony only humanity means, neither religion nor race

SHAFAQNA-Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram and Safar 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

 

