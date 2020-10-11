Iraqi FM arrived in Cairo for a trilateral meeting

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Cairo to meet with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, as well as the Egyptian President and Secretary General of the Arab League.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Fuad Hussein would also meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

He will also meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi on Tuesday to finalize agreements reached between the three leaders at their most recent meeting in Amman, the Jordanian capital, last August.

Fuad Hussein will also meet with Egyptian officials to coordinate the establishment of an Iraqi-Egyptian commission in Baghdad in the near future.

The Iraqi delegation will also meet with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, to review recent developments in the Arab world.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English