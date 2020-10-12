Coronavirus can survive up to 28 days on surfaces

SHAFAQNA- The coronavirus can survive on on surfaces such as banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, Australian researchers said on Monday.

Findings from the study by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, appear to show that in a tightly controlled environment the virus remained infectious for longer than other studies have found.

CSIRO researchers said that at 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) the SARS-COV-2 virus was “extremely robust” and remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as plastic banknotes and glass found on mobile phone screens. The study was published in Virology Journal.

By comparison, Influenza A virus has been found to survive on surfaces for 17 days, AlJazeera reported.