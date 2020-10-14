Health services in Karbala Holy Shrines during Ziyarat Arbaeen 2020 +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Great efforts were made by the cadres of the Holy Sanctuary Care Division at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, during the period of the Ziyarat Arbaeen, as these services varied between organizational, security, and health services.

The head of the aforementioned division, Haj Nizar Ghani Khalil, told Al-Kafeel Global Network, saying: “During the period of the Ziyarat, we organized the entry of visitors inside the Holy Sanctuary, with the aim of facilitating their movement and smooth flow. .

He added: “We doubled the work of sterilization even with the intensification of the visitors’ movement. We also did not stop cleaning the walls, ceilings, chandeliers and mirrors, as well as the works of fumigation and perfuming.”

He continued: “There was very high coordination between us and many departments and divisions in the Holy Shrine, including the Department of Maintaining Order and the Communications Division for security purposes, and there was coordination with the Division of Sayed servants for organizational purposes.”

He pointed out: “We have identified specific areas for medical evacuation inside the Holy Sanctuary, in coordination with the Medical Division and with cadres equipped with the necessary medical materials.”

He stated that: “We brought in a large number of volunteers, who were accompanied by the division’s members into three shift (morning, evening and night), and all of them were experienced and specialized in dealing with the largest Ziyarat. And all the work took place over 24 hours.

He pointed out that: “After the Ziyarat ended, we did work to sustain the holy grid by using certain and special materials.”