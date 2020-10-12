Karbala: Cleaning campaign of area between the Two Holy Shrines after Ziyarat Arbaeen +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The staffs of the Department of the area between the Two Holy Shrines of the al-Abbas’s (P) holy shrine conducted a wide cleaning campaign that included the square between the Two Holy Shrines and the streets leading to it, which is what it used to do after the end of the Ziyarat Arbaeen every year.

The head of the aforementioned department, Mr. Nafeh Al-Mousawi, told Al-Kafeel Global Network, saying: “As is the custom after the end of the Arbaeen season, our department’s staff will start a wide cleaning process, including the square between the Two Holy Shrines and the streets leading to it.

He added, “Most of the staff of the department participated in these works that were carried out using the department’s vehicles, and the work was completed in the aforementioned areas as quickly as possible.”

He pointed out that: “The work took place around the clock until all the waste was removed from the streets surrounding the square between the Two Holy Shrines, all the way to the entrances to the Old City, and was followed by the washing work.”

It is noteworthy that the department of the area between the Two Holy Shrines in the al-Abbas’s holy shrine had made great efforts during the period of the Ziyarat Arbaeen, in the service of the visitors of the Master of the Martyrs and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), who flocked by millions to the city of Karbala and to the square between the Two Holy Shrines.