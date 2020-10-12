Who is the authority to recognize Haram music? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/music.jpg 88 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-10-12 10:00:282020-10-12 10:00:28Who is the authority to recognize Haram music? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Haram music.
Question: Who is the authority to recognize Qena and Haram music?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The person, who is obliged to carry out the religious duties, is the authority to recognize it.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
