Date :Monday, October 12th, 2020 | Time : 10:00 |ID: 175200 | Print

Who is the authority to recognize Haram music? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Haram music.

Question: Who is the authority to recognize Qena and Haram music?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The person, who is obliged to carry out the religious duties, is the authority to recognize it.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *