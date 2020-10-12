What was Imam Hussain’s (AS) view about the Islamic Caliphate?

SHAFAQNA – The third Shia Imam, Seyyedu-Shuhada, Imam Hussain (AS) always used to insist that Aal-e-Abu Sufyan (descendants of Abu Sufyan) were not competent for the Islamic Caliphate [1]. By studying the history it becomes clear that Imam Hussain (AS) whenever possible declared himself as the most appropriate person to form the government and used to invite the people to accept a just government and leader [2]. Imam (AS) prayed for all those who had decided to help him to reach his goal to form a just rule and said: I received the letter from Muslim ibn Aqeel which indicated you are ready to help me, I pray to Allah (SWT) that all of our futures end up in blessing, and big rewards are granted to you for your help and unity [3].

Also in a letter to the people of Basra, Imam Hussain (AS) wrote: I am certain that in the issue of government and the (Islamic) Caliphate, I am the most worthy of all [4]. From Imam’s (AS) words, it is clear that he considered himself to be the most deserving person by having all the necessary requirements for the leadership of the Islamic Ummah. Imam Hussain (AS) declared his readiness to form the most authentic Islamic government; and even though it was not possible for him to form the government due to different reasons, but with his uprising, in the long term Imam Hussain (AS) provided the basis to form an authentic Islamic government.

