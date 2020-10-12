Arbaeen specialized database launches in AQR digital library

Mahdi Karimi, the head of the department for organizing and developing digital resources stated the database includes about 2,000 digital sources such as manuscripts, lithographs, printed books, dissertations, photographs, documents, newspaper clippings, movies, articles, e-books, etc. in various languages on Arbaeen.

“In this database, in addition to providing bibliographic information, it is possible to browse and study the entire texts according to national and international laws and the enthusiasts can have free access to this database through the web and through the AQR libraries and digital study stations throughout the country,” he said.

He mentioned the possibility of adding resources of interest to the personal library as one of the capabilities of this specialized database through which researchers no longer need the repeated search for resources of interest.

Pointing out that the updating of this database will continue on a daily basis until completion, he added: “In addition to studying digital resources in this database, researchers can request them through the document delivery service system and receive them in accordance with national regulations.”

Researchers and the general public can refer to the AQR digital library at digital.aqr.ir to employ this specialized database.

Astan Quds Razavi is the body in charge of Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.