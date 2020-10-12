At least 61 Bahraini citizens arrested for taking part in Arbaeen rituals

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: At least 61 Bahraini citizens have been summoned and taken into custody by the country’s security forces for participation in Arbaeen rituals. Bahrain’s main opposition group, the Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, said the security forces have arrested the citizens over the past few days leading to the day of Arbaeen, which fell on Thursday. Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

The ruling regime in Bahrain has in recent years tried to prevent the country’s Shias from holding the mourning rituals. Restrictive measures and rights abuses increased in Bahrain even before the lunar Hirji Month of Muharram (August 21- September 18), in which Shias mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS). The measures include summoning those organizing mourning rituals to threaten them.

The Persian Gulf kingdom has seen anti-regime protests over the past nine years. The major demand has been the ouster of the Al-Khalifah regime and the establishment of a just and conclusive system representing all Bahraini nationals. The Manama regime, in return, has ignored the calls and is pressing ahead with its heavy-handed crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations with the help of forces from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.