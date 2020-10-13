Photos: Arbaeen 2020 in Nicosia, Cyprus

AHQFAQNA- ABNA: Arbaeen Mourning Ceremony in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Arbaʽeen الأربعين‎, ‎”the fortieth day” is a religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUT), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram. Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred by tyrant Yazid in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE).