Iraqi FM meets with Secretary General of the Arab League in Cairo

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met today (Monday) with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in Cairo.

Fuad Hussein said in this meeting: “Iraq’s challenges are numerous and can be overcome.” Referring to the issue, Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman Dr. Ahmad Al-Sahaf said: “Hussein stressed that Iraq’s challenges are numerous and can be overcome through joint action.”

According to the spokesman, Hussein discussed with Abu Al-Gheit the common Arab challenges and the most important issues and positions of concern to both sides.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English