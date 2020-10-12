https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/8D86054C-B640-4F63-8248-8E5D1EC7D7D4.jpeg 433 650 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-12 14:06:112020-10-12 16:51:02Iraqi FM meets with Secretary General of the Arab League in Cairo
Iraqi FM meets with Secretary General of the Arab League in Cairo
SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met today (Monday) with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in Cairo.
Fuad Hussein said in this meeting: “Iraq’s challenges are numerous and can be overcome.” Referring to the issue, Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman Dr. Ahmad Al-Sahaf said: “Hussein stressed that Iraq’s challenges are numerous and can be overcome through joint action.”
According to the spokesman, Hussein discussed with Abu Al-Gheit the common Arab challenges and the most important issues and positions of concern to both sides.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
