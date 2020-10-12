Date :Monday, October 12th, 2020 | Time : 15:19 |ID: 175321 | Print

Imam Ali’s (AS) Dar-ul-Quran annual Quran competition Kicks Off

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first stage of an annual Quran competition organized by the Imam Ali (AS) Dar-ul-Quran Center in Iran began on Monday. The competition has been organized online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was launched officially with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by prominent Qari Hamid Reza Ahmadivafa and a speech by Mohammad Ansari, the director of the Quranic center. Ahmadivafa said the participants compete in the Categories of memorization of ten and twenty Juzes (parts) and memorization of the entire Quran.

A number of Quran experts, including Mohammad Reza Pourzargari, Saeed Rahmani, Mohsen Yarahmadi, and Habib Mahkam in men’s section, and Azam Alvandi, Shima Changi and Rezvan Jalalifar in women’s section, form the panels of judges.

You might also like
Shias in Saudi Arabia to hold Quran contest in April
Due to COVID-19, Algeria Int’l Quran contest cancelled
A Quran Competition will be held for Afghan Nationals in Rey
Belgium held a Quran competition+Photos
Dates of Quran Contest for Shia Muslims in Saudi Arabia Announced
Qur’an Hifdh Competition – Arusha, Tanzania
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *