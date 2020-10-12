Imam Ali’s (AS) Dar-ul-Quran annual Quran competition Kicks Off

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first stage of an annual Quran competition organized by the Imam Ali (AS) Dar-ul-Quran Center in Iran began on Monday. The competition has been organized online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was launched officially with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by prominent Qari Hamid Reza Ahmadivafa and a speech by Mohammad Ansari, the director of the Quranic center. Ahmadivafa said the participants compete in the Categories of memorization of ten and twenty Juzes (parts) and memorization of the entire Quran.

A number of Quran experts, including Mohammad Reza Pourzargari, Saeed Rahmani, Mohsen Yarahmadi, and Habib Mahkam in men’s section, and Azam Alvandi, Shima Changi and Rezvan Jalalifar in women’s section, form the panels of judges.