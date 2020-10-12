Some 15 neighboring countries host 70% of Iranian exports

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Some 15 neighboring countries have hosted 70% of Iranian exports in the first 6 months of the current Iranian year, Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Hamid Zadboom said on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that the amount accounted for 60 percent and 55 percent in the two previous years, respectively, Zadboom noted. Currently, Iran’s export capacity to neighboring countries is estimated at $125 billion, he further noted.