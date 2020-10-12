Full details of Najaf Ashraf’s preparation for death anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf province is preparing for the death anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which will be attended by millions of pilgrims from different Iraqi provinces.

“Faeq Al-Shammari”, a member of Astan Quds Alavi, said: “Service and health preparations have been completed and asked the citizens to follow the recommendations provided by health officials and high-ranking authorities in order to prevent the spread of Corona.” Al-Shammari stated: In order to increase the acceptance capacity of pilgrims in this year’s ceremony, new spaces have been provided in the courtyard of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A).

On the other hand, “Ashraf Ahmed Al-Fatlawi”, the director of media and communications of the government in Najaf province, announced: Dozens of educational and information posters have been published regarding the importance of paying attention to the instructions of the National Health Committee to deal with the Corona pandemic. He noted that they are cooperating with the local government to cover the event in the media, and that more than 100 media outlets are participating in the event.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English