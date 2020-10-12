Photos: Arbaeen mourning ceremony at Imam Al-Muntadhar center in southwest Ohio, USA

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/1-5.jpg 675 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-12 15:57:092020-10-12 16:27:52Photos: Arbaeen mourning ceremony at Imam Al-Muntadhar center in southwest Ohio, USA
Date :Monday, October 12th, 2020
