Astan of hazrat Abbas's (AS) shrine condoles death of Iraqi Quran reciter

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in a message expressed condolences over the death of Iraqi cleric and Quran reciter Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjaw. Hojjat-ul-Islam Al-Tuwairjawi died Sunday in a Kuwaiti hospital at the age of 73 after a long illness. In the message, the Astan described him as someone who spent his life in serving the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

Iraqi scholars and personalities have also offered condolences to the family of al-Tuwairjawi, praying for the departed soul to rest in peace. Born in 1947 in the holy city of Najaf, Al-Tuwairjawi traveled to many countries, including Syria, Bahrain, Lebanon and Kuwait, for preaching and reciting the Quran.

