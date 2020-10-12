Date :Monday, October 12th, 2020 | Time : 19:29 |ID: 175419 | Print

Pope meets Australian Cardinal for first time since abuse acquittal

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis met on Monday with Australian Cardinal George Pell, for first time since he was acquitted of child sex abuse charges.

Pell was cleared earlier this year of sexual abuse charges in Australia after spending 13 months in prison, and it remains unclear whether he will take up another role in the Vatican.

The Vatican announced the meeting between Pell and Pope Francis in a statement on the pope’s daily private audiences, but gave no details.

Pell returned to Rome on Sept. 30, just days after the pope fired Pell’s nemesis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was accused of embezzlement and nepotism. Becciu has denied all wrongdoing, Reuters reported.

