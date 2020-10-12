Italian Quran Researcher Dies at 66

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Massimo Campanini, an Italian Quran researcher and professor of Islamic studies, died at the age of 66.

He died a few days ago after a long illness, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

The UCOII, one of the main Italian Islamic associations, issued a message of condolence, calling on all Muslims to pray for the departed soul.

Campanini was born in Millan, Italy on November 3, 1954.

He was a thinker, scholar, and philosopher who conducted extensive research in the field of Islamic philosophy, history and sciences and the Holy Quran.

After buying an Italian translation of the Quran during a trip to Egypt in 1981, he was encouraged to learn Arabic and study the Islamic culture.

Having taught at the universities of Urbino, Naples and Trento, he wrote a large number of books and articles on Islam, the Quran and Islamic philosophy.

His recent publications include The Quran: Modern Muslim Interpretations (Routledge, 2011) and Philosophical Perspectives on Modern Quranic Exegesis (2016).