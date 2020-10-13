US: Muslims in Ohio celebrate annual Islamic Day online

SHAFAQNA- Though COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many events, the Islamic Council of Ohio (ICO) was determined to mark the annual Islamic Day in Ohio in an online celebration.

Over the past three decades, Muslims and non-Muslims in Ohio have met every year in October to celebrate the annual Islamic Day in Ohio (IDO).

Each year ICO partners with an Islamic Center within the State of Ohio to host the event. This year, the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent and the Akron Masjid collaborated with ICO to host it virtually, News 5 Cleveland reported.

“The tradition has been very impactful and successful in prior years. ICO will continue this tradition, as well as continue to solidify ties with Ohio public officials, in aspirations of promoting Islam in a pure and genuine light to the public,” ICO says on its website.

It featured speakers Azhar Azeez, past President of the Islamic Society of North America; Councilman Basheer Jones, Cleveland’s first Muslim council representative; Sr. Toqa Hassan, who founded the Youth Inspiration Network, Akron Masjid’s youth group; and Khalid Madhi, Chair of Faith Islamic Academy’s Board of Education, About Islam told.

The goal of the event is to promote and educate others about Islam, its ideals, teachings, and practices to Ohio communities.