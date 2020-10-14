Muslim countries on the way to develop COVID-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA | by Ayda Ali Akbari– As scientists and drug companies race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, extensive efforts are going on at many different levels to battle the pandemic. Many Muslim countries are in the process of making Corona vaccine, and among them the production of vaccines in Indonesia has progressed well.

Vaccines typically require years of research and testing before reaching the clinic, but nowadays scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine. Researchers around the world are developing more than 100 vaccines against the Coronavirus, 44 vaccines are in clinical trials on humans, and at least 92 preclinical vaccines are under active investigation in animals.

Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine will be tested on humans

Research has also been conducted in Iran to produce the corona vaccine, and according to Sorena Sattari, the Vice President for Science and Technology of Iran, six Iranian knowledge-based companies are working to produce a vaccine for COVID-19.

However, the US economic and financial sanctions are having a devastating impact on Iran’s researchers, nevertheless, vaccine development is in the testing phase and a good news of the process of making this vaccine has published recently.

Saeed Namaki, the Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education has announced in an interview that the Iranian-made Coronavirus vaccine has passed the initial laboratory phase and will be tested on humans.

“In the next 2 to 3 weeks, we will start testing the vaccine on a human sample. All our actions in this area are in accordance with international standards and protocols of the World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration. The report of these measures will be submitted to the World Health Organization soon,” he added.

Iranian researchers have adopted the old method of making a vaccine for Coronavirus, which is the use of weakened virus. According to the head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, the focus of the country for the production of corona vaccine is the genome of the virus, which, injected into the body, causes the production of antigens and vaccines the person.

Indonesia announced the mass production of vaccines

Among the Muslim countries of the world, the production of vaccines in Indonesia has progressed well and the officials of this country have announced the mass production of vaccines in this country.

In Turkey, the Ministry of Health has announced that the animal testing phase of 3 of the 13 corona vaccines produced in Turkey has been completed and the first phase of their clinical trial will begin.

Some other Muslim and Arabic-speaking countries are also seeking the corona vaccine; countries such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates are developing vaccines in cooperation with China and Russia. Other countries such as Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Bahrain are looking to buy vaccines from leading vaccine manufacturers.

Egypt has worked on four vaccines since the emergence of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Population of Egypt has recently announced that it is conducting clinical trials in the third phase for two vaccines in cooperation with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm Group.

While global efforts to develop a vaccine to get rid of the Coronavirus continue, we’ll have to wait and see which vaccine test results are satisfactory and produced sooner.

So far, more than 172 countries are seeking vaccines for the virus, but several vaccines have been more promising and are in advanced testing. Various claims have been made about the corona vaccine, but China, Russia, Britain and the United States are the four countries that claim to be at the final stages of produce vaccine.

