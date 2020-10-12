China announces new rules for Muslims visiting Saudi Arabia for Haj

SHAFAQNA-China has released new regulations for Muslims visiting Saudi Arabia for annual Haj stipulating that the pilgrimage should be organised only by the country’s Islamic Association and pilgrims should follow Chinese laws and oppose religious extremism.

There are 20 million Muslims in China, mostly Uyghurs – an ethnic group of Turkic origin – and Hui Muslims, who are of Chinese ethnic origin. Both Uyghurs and Hui Muslims have a population of about 10 million each, according to an official.