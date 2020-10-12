UNESCO expresses deep concern over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

SHAFAQNA-UNESCO expressed its grave concern with the continuing escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, calling on all sides to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, notably under the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its two (1954 and 1999) Protocols, to ensure the prevention of damage to cultural heritage in all its forms.

UNESCO also called on all sides to refrain from any attacks on, or harm to, children, teachers, education personnel or schools, and urging them to uphold the right to education, recalling the principles of the Safe Schools Declaration, and its guidelines that restrict the use of schools and universities for military purposes, strengthen the protection of education from attack and ensure continuity of safe education during armed conflict.

UNESCO said it stands ready to render necessary assistance within its mandate, to support the implementation of these obligations and commitments.