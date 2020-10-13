Oxford’s History of Science Museum reopens with exhibition of Islamic metalwork

SHAFAQNA- ‘Precious and Rare: Islamic Metalwork from The Courtauld’, a new show at the Oxford’s History of Science Museum provides a modern day interpretation on Islamic metalwork spanning the 11th to 16th centuries.

The exhibition has opened to the public, as the Broad Street venue reopens its doors after lockdown. It is accompanied by an online exhibition and contributions by the local community.

Through a series of beautiful and useful objects, the exhibition explores how the mix of cultures across the Islamic world influenced the creation of some of the finest metalwork ever produced.

Part of a national tour supported by Art Fund and in partnership with the Subject Specialist Network for Islamic Art and Material Culture, the exhibition features a stunning array of items on loan from London’s Courtauld, OxfordMail reported.