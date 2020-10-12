Lebanon announces formation of a team to negotiate with Israel on demarcation of borders

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon announced today (Monday) the formation of a delegation that will soon enter into technical talks with Israel to draw its southern border.

The Lebanese Presidential Information Office announced: The delegation consisting of Major General Bassam Yassine as the head of the delegation, navy Col. Mazen Basbous, and Lebanese oil official Wissam Chbat and border expert Najib Massihi.

The negotiating team with Israel is formed after Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri announced in early October that an agreement had been reached on negotiating frameworks with Israel to draw land and sea borders between Lebanon and Israel.

Barry stressed that the talks will be held under the auspices of the United Nations and will be led by the Lebanese army.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English