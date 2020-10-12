Date :Monday, October 12th, 2020 | Time : 23:06 |ID: 175474 | Print

Lebanon announces formation of a team to negotiate with Israel on demarcation of borders

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon announced today (Monday) the formation of a delegation that will soon enter into technical talks with Israel to draw its southern border.

The Lebanese Presidential Information Office announced: The delegation consisting of Major General Bassam Yassine as the head of the delegation, navy Col. Mazen Basbous, and Lebanese oil official Wissam Chbat and border expert Najib Massihi.

The negotiating team with Israel is formed after Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri announced in early October that an agreement had been reached on negotiating frameworks with Israel to draw land and sea borders between Lebanon and Israel.

Barry stressed that the talks will be held under the auspices of the United Nations and will be led by the Lebanese army.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Israel's confusion about the high rate of suicide among 'foreign' soldiers
Israel Says will Continue Hitting Hezbollah in Syria
Benjamin Netanyahu, United Nations General Assembly Netanyahu annuls trip to UN over poor election results
A high-ranking Iraqi delegation arrived in Beirut to meet with Lebanese PM
UN chief calls for international support for lebanon
History review: Fatwa on necessity of fight against Israel by great scholars of Najaf Ashraf + Photo
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *