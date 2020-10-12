Date :Monday, October 12th, 2020 | Time : 23:40 |ID: 175479 | Print

New Jordanian government swears before the king

SHAFQANA- Jordan’s new government, headed by Bisher Al-Khasawneh, was sworn in today (Monday) before the king.

The new Jordanian government consists of 21 ministers who took the oath of office headed by Bisher Al-Khasawneh before King Abdullah II.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

