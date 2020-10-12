https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A652ACB7-6618-4431-8C31-43362CEEE549.jpeg 336 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-12 23:40:442020-10-12 23:42:49New Jordanian government swears before the king
New Jordanian government swears before the king
SHAFQANA- Jordan’s new government, headed by Bisher Al-Khasawneh, was sworn in today (Monday) before the king.
The new Jordanian government consists of 21 ministers who took the oath of office headed by Bisher Al-Khasawneh before King Abdullah II.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
