More than 63 media agencies contributed to reporting Ziyarat Arbaeen 2020

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The media department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine announced that more than sixty-three local and international media agencies participated in reporting the events of the Ziyarat Arba’een this year.

Muhammad Al-Asadi, Associate Head of the Media Department, said in a statement issued by Al-Kafeel Global Network: “More than sixty-three local and international media agencies, which varied between reading, audio and visual media, in addition to bloggers, contributed to the transmission of the events of the Ziyarat Arb’aeen to the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them), in addition to the area between the Two Holy Shrines”.

Adding: “The media plan was carried out in accordance with the regulations and instructions issued by the General Secretariat of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, and in a manner that guarantees the transmission of the image of the Arba’een with all reliability, while providing and preparing everything that these agencies need for the purpose of performing their media tasks.”

Al-Asadi stressed that: “Despite the exceptional circumstances of this Ziyarat season due to the repercussions of the spread of the Corona pandemic, this did not stand in the way of transmitting and covering this Ziyarat, which received extensive media attention by read, audio and visual media agencies from inside and outside Iraq, including media agencies attending for the first time to participate in covering this important global event.”

Noting: “These media agencies began their work as soon as the visitors arrived in the Karbala governorate, and were able to contribute to the delivery and transmission of the true image of this ritual.”

Al-Asadi explained: “The Media Department followed a plan of action for this field, which included a specific mechanism for the accreditation of the media professionals, which provides for the receipt of a request from the media body that wants this coverage and its inclusion in a special record, then providing that body with a special identification card (badge) for the occasion, which was recently approved. 189 badges were distributed.”

Al-Asadi pointed out that: “The department provided, through its Al-Kafeel Art Production Center, a free high-quality satellite broadcasting frequency without a logo (clean) for transmitting the events of the Ziyarat to all over the world.”