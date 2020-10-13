Date :Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | Time : 09:25 |ID: 175503 | Print

WHO chief criticizes herd immunity as coronavirus response

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization chief has slammed herd immunity as coronavirus response, saying this idea is unethical. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual press briefing on Monday that “herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached”.

He pointed out that for measles, for instance, it is estimated that if 95 percent of the population is vaccinated, the remaining five percent will also be protected from the spread of the virus. For polio, the threshold is estimated at 80 percent, he said. “Allowing a dangerous virus that we don’t fully understand to run free is simply unethical. It’s not an option”, AlJazeera reported.

