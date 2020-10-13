UN: 13M people in need of humanitarian aid in Sahel region

SHAFAQNA- “13 million people are in need for a humanitarian aid in Central Sahel Region,” the UN said.



“One of the worst humanitarian crises is happening in the region located among Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger… Urgent action is needed for #SahelNow”, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tweeted on Monday.

In this regard an online meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 20, with the participation of ministers from Denmark, Germany and the EU, according to AA. Sahel is a semiarid region of western and north-central Africa.