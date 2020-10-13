Date :Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | Time : 09:38 |ID: 175508 | Print

UN: 13M people in need of humanitarian aid in Sahel region

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “13 million people are in need for a humanitarian aid in Central Sahel Region,” the UN said.

“One of the worst humanitarian crises is happening in the region located among Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger… Urgent action is needed for #SahelNow”, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tweeted on Monday.

In this regard an online meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 20, with the participation of ministers from Denmark, Germany and the EU, according to AA. Sahel is a semiarid region of western and north-central Africa.

 

You might also like
Oxfam warnings about ‘massive resurgence of cholera’ in Yemen
Lebanese clerics: Nigeria should immediately release Sheikh Zakzaky
A New Hope for Libya to Unite Against ISIS
Kenyan Olympic official arrested over theft of Rio kits
620 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Russian MoD
Muslims in Nigeria gather to mark Muharram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *