Is it Wajib for religiously excused women to perform Salaat-ul-Ayaat? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about performing Salaat-ul-Ayaat for religiously excused women.
Question: Is Salaat-ul-Ayaat Wajib for a woman having period at the time of lunar eclipse or solar eclipse?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If is in the Haiz and Nifas (menstruation/period) condition and earthquake or thunderbolt and similar incidents happen, must perform Salaat-ul-Ayaat after getting cleaned. This is also the same if in Haiz and Nifas condition, lunar eclipse or solar eclipse occur, and she is aware of them or they are total eclipses and not the partial ones.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
