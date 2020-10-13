Date :Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | Time : 10:01 |ID: 175517 | Print

Is it possible that we have worn our Islamic clothing inside out?

SHAFAQNA – It is necessary and essential ‌that we bring to life our Islamic thoughts, change our own perception of Islam; have a look, maybe like the one who has worn a coat inside out, we also have worn the Islamic clothes inside out. We must really review/reconsider our views about our Islam, maybe according to Imam Ali (AS) we have worn our Islamic clothes inside out [1].

