Is it possible that we have worn our Islamic clothing inside out?

SHAFAQNA – It is necessary and essential ‌that we bring to life our Islamic thoughts, change our own perception of Islam; have a look, maybe like the one who has worn a coat inside out, we also have worn the Islamic clothes inside out. We must really review/reconsider our views about our Islam, maybe according to Imam Ali (AS) we have worn our Islamic clothes inside out [1].

[1] Ehyaye Tafakkor-e-Islami, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 25.