Muslim world scholars to hold virtual meeting on holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A virtual meeting of scholars from across the Muslim world will be held later this month on the occasion of the holy prophet’s (PBUH) birthday.

The Moulay Idris religious, cultural and historical research institute in Fes, Morocco, will organize the event.

The Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) is the main theme of the meeting, which is slated for October 24.

Scholars from Sudan, Turkey, Iran, Algeria, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Senegal, Iraq, Malaysia and India, among others, will take part in the gathering.

Iran will be represented by Hojat-ol-Islam Yahya Jahangiri Sohrevardi, the director general of the officie for scholarly and international cooperation at the University of Islamic Sects.