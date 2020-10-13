Iran prioritizes relations with neighbors, Eurasian states: Rouhani

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran gives priority to strengthening relations with China, neighbors and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states in all areas including energy and technology.

The country should make special planning for fostering those relations in economic, energy and technological issues, President Rouhani said at a meeting held in Tehran focusing on the issue of economy. Iranian government is after acceleration of following up implementation of agreements with regional countries, the president said underling the importance of activating joint economic commission meetings.He further said the issue of export is of paramount importance.Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati, who was present in the today meeting, presented a report on the efforts taken to make use of the country’s foreign assets and the recent travel to Iraq.

About Hemmati’s report, the president stressed the importance of having access to Iranian assets blocked out of the country.Although the US sanctions have created difficult conditions for economic transactions, efforts to use the assets have been fruitful, President Rouhani noted.Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif elaborated in the today meeting on his recent visit to China. As Zarif said, the two countries have reached agreement on financial transactions. At the end of the meeting, the president highlighted cooperation with EAEU