Bashar al-Assad visits villages of northern Syria involved in fire+ Photos

SHAFQANA- During a field visit to the northern suburbs of Latakia, the Syrian president spoke with residents of villages affected by the recent fires.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the Bloran area in the northern suburbs of Latakia today (Tuesday).

According to the Syrian Presidential Information Office, Bashar al-Assad paid a visit to the villages in the northern suburbs of Latakia to know about the damage caused by the fires of the last few days, and to meet with the residents of these villages.

He listened to the people of Bloran village and their most important requests to meet their basic needs to return to agriculture as soon as possible.

The field visit was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, the Governor of Latakia, the Director of Agriculture of the province and local administrative managers.

Hundreds of hectares of land in the suburbs of the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, as well as the central province of Homs, have been set on fire, according to reports of widespread wildfires in Syria over the past week.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, two people died in the fire in Latakia province on Friday, and 70 people were taken to hospital due to respiratory problems.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English