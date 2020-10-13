Date :Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | Time : 18:16 |ID: 175608 | Print

Singapore records infection-free day of Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-Singapore recorded no new local infections of the Covid-19  on Tuesday.

According to AA, The city-state’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that four new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, all imported.

This was first time since March 25 that no local cases of COVID-19 were found in workers’ dormitories, according to a report by the The Straits Times daily.

 

