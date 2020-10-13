https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/coronavirus-400x226-1.jpg 226 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-13 18:16:502020-10-13 18:16:50Singapore records infection-free day of Coronavirus
Singapore records infection-free day of Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA-Singapore recorded no new local infections of the Covid-19 on Tuesday.
According to AA, The city-state’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that four new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, all imported.
This was first time since March 25 that no local cases of COVID-19 were found in workers’ dormitories, according to a report by the The Straits Times daily.
