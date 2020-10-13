Video: Imam Reza (AS) holy Shrine in Mashhad covered in Black

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad is covered in black ahead of the mourning days of the end of Safar.

The 28th day of the lunar Hijri month, which falls on Friday, October 16, this year, marks the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Hassan (AS), the second Shia Imam.

A day later, Muslims will mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Imam.

Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine is always filled with pilgrims at the end of Safar but this year there are restrictions to the number of pilgrims visiting the site due to the COVID-19 restrictions.