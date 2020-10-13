https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/ronaldo.jpg 433 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-13 19:08:222020-10-13 19:08:22Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the Covid-19.
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said the 35-year-old forward “is doing well, without symptoms, and is in isolation”. It did not say when he tested positive.
Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week, AlJazeera reported.
