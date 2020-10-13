Details of the tripartite meeting of Iraq, Jordan & Egypt in Cairo

SHAFAQNA- The foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan today (Tuesday) reiterated their support for co-operation and the activation of memoranda of understanding signed between the three countries.

“The Iraqi government’s position is to rely on dialogue to resolve problems with neighboring countries,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told a joint news conference with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts after a tripartite meeting.

Noting that he had talked to his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts in various fields, Hussein added: “Cairo will soon host a meeting of the ministers of the three countries to activate the memorandum of understanding.”

“The three countries are activating cooperation between the countries,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry said at the meeting.

Shukry said that the participants in the tripartite meeting are working to activate the legal framework governing relations between the three countries and to support cooperation between their nations, adding that tripartite cooperation does not target either side and Arab water security in conversations take precedence.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi also stressed at the meeting that regional conflicts are a danger to the region and said: “Achieving Arab security requires more cooperation.”

He stressed the importance of supporting Iraq in the aftermath of the regional conflict and said that Iraq’s security and stability are the two basic principles for regional stability and that the Iraqi government’s efforts to rebuild and maintain its sovereignty should be supported. “Jordan has signed an electricity connection agreement with Iraq,” he said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English