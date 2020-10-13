Date :Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | Time : 19:45 |ID: 175630 | Print

UN WFP: $6.8 billion needed in six months to stop famine

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said it will need to raise $6.8bn over the next six months to stop famine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve got a lot more money to raise to make certain we avert famine,” David Beasley, executive director of the WFP, said at a conference on Tuesday organised by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Beasley noted that seven million people had died from hunger this year as the COVID-19 pandemic – which could double hunger worldwide – claimed a further one million lives.

“If we don’t sort out COVID, [the] hunger death rate could be three, four, fives times that,” said Beasley, Reuters reported

