Date :Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | Time : 21:12 |ID: 175636 | Print

Video: Arbaeen march in Detroit of Michigan State, USA

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Arbaeen march was organized in Detroit of Michigan State, USA.

Arbaʽeen الأربعين‎, ‎”the fortieth day” is a religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUT), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram. Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred by tyrant Yazid in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE).

 

 

