Dutch museums agree to return art looted during colonial era

SHAFAQNA-Dutch museums agreed to return thousands of pieces of art deemed looted during colonial era.

The directors of the Rijksmuseum and Tropenmuseum in Amsterdam said they would support the proposal made for a legal structure for the return of an estimated 100,000 pieces where a claim for restitution could be made, with the emphasis on return where “involuntary loss” is identified.

Taco Dibbits, the director of the Rijksmuseum, said his institution was already working on identifying the genesis of its collection and a formal structure for returns would be welcome, The Guardian reported.